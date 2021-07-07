Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are still going strong. In fact, there's been chatter about that the couple is planning to get engaged once Fox's divorce from Brian Austin Green is finalized. While they've been gracing timelines and headlines with their coupledom, Fox has still faced criticism for dating someone younger than her.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

The age difference between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly is only four years but still, there have been people that have questioned their age gap. In a recent interview with InStyle, Megan Fox said that the criticism she's faced is rooted in a double standard.

"You want to talk about patriarchy? The fact that he’s four years younger than me, and people want to act like I’m dating a younger man. He’s 31, and I’m 35,” Fox explained. “Granted, he’s lived like he’s 19 his whole life, but he isn’t 19. No one would blink twice if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger. Four years? Go f*ck yourself. We would have been in high school together. That’s so ridiculous that women are treated that way.”

Later in the interview, MGK chimed in on his love for Fox. "She’s like the earth,” he said. “When it’s summer, it’s the hottest summer. When it’s winter, it’s the most amazing chill. In the fall and spring, it’s a beautiful transition. She is unlike any person I have ever met in my life. I just want people to understand this is real. I don’t think people get the opportunity to believe in real, great love, and that’s what we have together.”

