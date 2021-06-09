Entertainment Tonight has premiered the first trailer for the long-anticipated film Midnight in the Switchgrass, a thriller starring Megan Fox, Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch, and Machine Gun Kelly. The trailer shows an FBI agent teaming up with a Florida state police officer, in order to investigate a string of unsolved cases. The trailer shows plenty of fighting, kidnapping and even Megan Fox punching her real-life boyfriend in the face.

Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, and Fox have been making headlines in recent months as a couple, primarily for their PDA on red carpets and social media. However, the couple first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, so fans of the pairing have been waiting for this movie to come out ever since rumors of their relationship started to spread, over a year ago.

In the scene that features the couple, Fox wears a black top and a mini black skirt. Her character is undercover, portraying a prostitute as MGK’s character comes in telling her to lift her skirt, and then pulls a knife out when she refuses. That’s when Fox defends herself and eventually punches the would-be predator in the face. Later on in the trailer, the culprit is seen one more time, all beat up, while Fox interrogates him for answers.

The film comes out July 23rd, be sure to check out the trailer below to see what to expect from it.