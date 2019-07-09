Machine Gun Kelly & Trippie Redd's "Candy" Video Stars Pete Davidson

MGK, Trippie Redd, & Pete Davidson get high with some kids in the "Candy" video.

Machine Gun Kelly just keeps on dropping content to promote his fresh album. Last week, MGK finally dropped Hotel Diablo, which showcases more of the rapper's rock inspirations. The body of work features the hit single "I Think I'm OKAY" as well as an appearance from Trippie Redd on "Candy." Pushing the latter as one of his core Hotel Diablo cuts, Kellz has just premiered the new video for "Candy" on YouTube.

The Cleveland-born rapper links up with his fellow Ohioan on "Candy," which shows the crew accompanied by Pete Davidson as they hit the pharmacy. The video begins with two young boys heading inside the shop to pick out multiple bottles of "Lit Juice," a cough syrup concoction that they claim to be buying for their sick mothers. When Pete Davidson realizes they're just trying to get high, he gives them a pass and lights up a blunt with them and Kellz outside. Trippie Redd joins the fun later on, mobbing out with Kelly and Davidson while putting on his most menacing facial expression.

MGK attempts to find different ways to explore the issues surrounding drug usage in this video, showing creative new sides of addiction in "Candy." What do you think?