Lupe Fiasco, Big K.R.I.T & More Contribute To "The One & Only Dick Gregory" OST

The One And Only Dick Gregory (Album Inspired By The Documentary Film)

The late Dick Gregory is being celebrated with the release of a new documentary film titled, The One And Only Dick Gregory. The doc, executive produced by Lena Waithe and Kevin Hart, was debuted this past summer on Showtime. Now, they've unveiled the accompanying soundtrack to the film that includes some contributions from hip-hop heavyweights. Lupe Fiasco, Talib Kweli, Bobby Sessions, Maxo, and Saint Bodhi are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the OST.

"This album, and all of the artists who contributed to it, only served to amplify the spirit of Dick Gregory and his mission,” Andre Gaines said.

Check the soundtrack below and the tracklist.

1. Temple – Danni Baylor feat. Cory Henry

2. Big Energy – Lupe Fiasco

3. Blink Twice – Big K.R.I.T.

4. Black Magic – Uno Hype

5. Black And Proud – Saint Bodhi

6. Show Em All – Danni Baylor

7. Get Down – Statik Selektah & Talib Kweli feat. Haile Supreme

8. My N***a – A Room Full of Mirrors feat. Terrace Martin

9. Keep Runnin – BJ The Chicago Kid

10. Still A Ways To Go – Bobby Sessions

11. 800 Years – Maxo