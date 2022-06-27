Ludacris' longtime manager, Chaka Zulu, was one of three men shot in a parking lot on Peachtree Road in Atlanta on Monday morning. The triple shooting took place outside of a restaurant called Apt4b following a dispute.

Zulu has been transported to a local hospital to undergo surgery, along with one of the other victims. The third man was killed during the attack.

"We have three persons shot at the location. One deceased and two are in hospitals as a result of a dispute in the parking lot," Lt. Germaine Dearlove told local Atlanta news station WSB-TV.



Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Police continue to search for the gunman, and have said that they are reviewing surveillance video of the scene with hopes that they are able to identify the shooter.

Zulu and the other victim are expected to recover from their injuries after undergoing surgery overnight.

Zulu co-founded Disturbing Tha Peace Records in 1998 with his brother, Jeff Dixon, and Ludacris. The label has signed Chingy, Shawnna, Bobby V, Playaz Circle, Lil Scrappy, and more. Zulu also works as the co-CEO of Ebony Sun Entertainment.

Back in January, the Atlanta Hawks recognized Zulu as the ninth recipient of the "Forever 404 Honors." The award recognizes those who are committed to serving Atlanta and embody a unique combination of cause, culture, and community.

[Via]