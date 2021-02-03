Ludacris is a staple in the Fast & Furious film franchise, racing some of the most exotic vehicles in the world. He was the unfortunate target of a car theft a few weeks ago, getting his Mercedes-Benz swiped while the key fob was still inside. Luda was reportedly at the ATM and left his car running to keep the heat going.

His car was later found by the police and returned to him, and some of the legendary rapper's closest friends are helping him get over the traumatic experience by gifting him with a brand new car. On Instagram, Kountry Wayne and Desi Banks visited the rapper at his crib to hand-deliver him a new car, and his reaction was unbelievable.

Desi Banks and Kountry Wayne went out of their way to bring Ludacris the latest addition to his fleet of vehicles: a brand new red wagon. But it's not a G-Wagon... oh no, it's the classic red wagon that kids have been schlepping around for decades.

The ridiculous video runs for over two minutes while fans wait for the reveal of Luda's new car, and he ends up jumping in and getting pulled around by his comedian homies.

Luda had a lot of fun making skits with his friends, uploading another one on Wednesday afternoon where a dope boy buys his stolen car back, coming through with a second hilarious clip.

Watch them both above.