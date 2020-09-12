Seeing as the series has seemingly conquered every other avenue, space only seems like the next logical step. In a recent interview, Michelle Rodriguez let it slip when asked about Ludacris’s hint last July, and confirmed the movie’s exciting new direction.

“Oh, no way. How did you guys find that out? See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man. When a movie doesn’t come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that!” said Rodriguez.

Fans were disappointed when the film’s initial release date (May 22) was to be pushed back an entire year, until April 2, 2021, however, this exciting news offers some consolation. Vin Diesel is allegedly the only cast member whose character will be launched into the cosmos, but the teaser released in January suggests a load of other gripping twists and turns, including a new familial addition for Letty and Toretto.

Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw, featuring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, hit theaters August of last year and completely dominated the box office, despite mounting tensions and even a lawsuit between the Fast & Furious and Hobbs & Shaw teams.

While Johnson won’t be appearing in Fast & Furious 9, he hasn’t ruled out future films with the franchise. Nevertheless, we’re excited to see the rest of our favorites on-screen again next year for the series’ 9th instalment.

