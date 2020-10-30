It looks like DJ Akademiks and Celina Powell, two of the most divisive figures in hip-hop's surrounding culture, may be back together as a couple.

Celina Powell, known in some circles as the Black Widow, will be pulling up to expose your favorite rapper in a brand new Mercedes Benz G-Wagon, showing off the vehicle on Instagram and revealing that DJ Akademiks bought it for her.

"MY MAN SAID F*CK A BIRKIN & GOT ME 2020 G WAGON" wrote Celina on Instagram. "@iamakademiks baby wtffff thank you so SO much !!! I’m crying I love u !!!!"

After all that they had gone through several years ago, it's pretty surprising to see that they've gotten close again. Despite their history, they seem to be barrelling ahead, with Ak replying to her post.

"You’re welcome! You deserve it," he said. "Every raggedy bih got a birkin these days... had to get a car suited for a true queen and a boss."

Although it hurts to admit it, Celina Powell is indeed a boss, creating a business out of her sexcapades with rappers and becoming a popular YouTuber and podcast host.

Most recently, she was hosting a show on the No Jumper page but after some drama popped off with Adam22 and Lena The Plug, she was fired from her position. She's definitely still doing well for herself though.

Do you think DJ Akademiks and Celina Powell are meant to be?