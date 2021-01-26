Ludacris was a recent victim of car theft, having his car stolen behind his back while he was at the ATM. According to 11Alive, the car was located by the police and has been returned to him.



The crime took place on Monday when Ludacris stopped to visit an ATM. Just before 5 PM, the rapper heard his vehicle speed away while he was at the bank machine. He immediately flagged down the police but he claims that he did not get a good look at the suspect who jacked his black Mercedes-Benz. The vehicle was reportedly tracked electronically to a location in northwest Atlanta, where some of Luda's belongings were found. However, the car was only discovered a short while later at a parking deck in Midtown. The car was unoccupied and returned to the rapper.

The report suggests that Luda left his car running to warm up, which facilitated the job for the people who drove off with his vehicle.

Thankfully, Luda has his car back and he'll definitely be thinking twice about leaving his car running next time.



