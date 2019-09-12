It's about to be a reunion on Love & Hip Hop New York as there seems to be some original cast members making a return. If reports are to be believed, the 10th season of the hit VH1 reality show will find Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin back on the small screen, along with Somaya Reece; all of whom were featured on the first and second seasons of the show.

According to TMZ and Bossip, Tahiry Jones, Joe Budden's ex-girlfriend who was on the series in seasons three and four, is coming back as well. Speaking of Budden, it's said that the podcast host has signed up for the 10th season along with his ex-fiancé Cyn Santana. Juelz Santana and his wife Kimbella will be featured on yet another season with Yandy Smith-Harris, Safaree Samuels and fiancé Erica Mena, Rich Dollaz, Jonathan Fernandez, Danny Garcia, Erica Mendez and a newcomer named Jennaske.

It's unsure as to whether or not Remy Ma and her husband Papoose will make an appearance, and there was no word regarding Juju Casteneda or Emily B. The Love & Hip Hop train isn't slowing down anytime soon. Check out a few dramatic clips from the early seasons below.