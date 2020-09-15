The wrongful death case brought forth by the family of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old woman that was murdered after a handful of police officers barged into her home on a no-knock warrant, has been settled by the city of Louisville.

The mayor is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2 PM today but the settlement is said to have been for a "significant dollar amount" with "significant police reforms."

According to several sources, the payout will reportedly overshadow any police settlement in Louisville's history. Previously, the largest amount the city had paid to settle police allegations was $8.5 million.



Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The settlement is reportedly set to include a number of police reforms, including a requirement that all search warrants must be approved by a commander before going to a judge. It will also include housing credits to officers who agree to live within the city. Also, any officer that is involved in a shooting will need to undergo drug and alcohol testing.

Taylor was killed six months ago. None of the officers involved in her shooting have been arrested or charged, sparking an uproar among protesters.

Recently, Lewis Hamilton wore a shirt demanding the arrests of Taylor's killers, which is actually being investigated by the F1 and could result in a fine.

Justice for Breonna Taylor.



David Ryder/Getty Images

[via]