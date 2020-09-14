Lewis Hamilton is one of the most recognizable names in all of motorsports, and for good reason. He is one of the winningest drivers in Formula 1 history and unlike many drivers, he has been able to transcend the sport. Auto-racing is a sport that is typically dominated by white drivers, so Hamilton's success is certainly historic, for a plethora of reasons. With racial injustice protests going on throughout the world, Hamilton has joined in and has proudly supported the Black Lives Matter movement throughout the season.

Before and after the Grand Prix of Tuscany on Sunday, Hamilton wore a t-shirt that said "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor." The shirt also featured a photo of Breonna on the back, which said "Say her name." Now, according to TMZ, Hamilton is being investigated by Formula 1 for the shirt, as they want to see if Hamilton broke the sport's rules on not making political statements. If he is found to have broken the rule, he could face a fine.

Peter Fox/Getty Images

Hamilton has worn Black Lives Matter shirts in the past, so it seems peculiar that Formula 1 would choose now as the time to investigate him. Regardless, Hamilton came up big yesterday as he won the Grand Prix and secured his 90th F1 victory. Hamilton is now one win away from tying Michael Schumacher's all-time win total of 91. The Mercedes driver also leads the overall points standings, where he could very well win his seventh championship.

Regardless of a fine, we're sure Hamilton will continue fighting for what he believes in.

