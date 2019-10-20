mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Louis York Makes Their Debut With "American Griots" Album

Milca P.
October 20, 2019 00:33
American Griots
Louis York

The duo steps out of the shadows.


You may not yet be familiar with Louis york, but you're likely well-acquainted with their track record, having written and produced as a unit for artists such as Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Britney Spear, and Mary J. Blige to name a select few.

Now, it's time for Claude Kelly and Chuck harmony to get their due int eh spotlight as the return to officially debut with their American Griots album.

"The best way to put it is that American Griots is our musical dissertation,” said the duo via Parle Mag. “We poured our hearts, our pain, our lessons, and our musical training into every song. This body of work is our personal suggestion of what the next decade should feel & sound like. Enjoy the journey.”

Get into American Griots below.

