When Virgil Abloh was hired as the artistic director for Louis Vuitton's menswear in 2018, he made history. Fresh off his game-changing, ten-sneaker, Off-White collaboration with Nike, Abloh became the first Black artistic director for Louis Vuitton.

Abloh merged the worlds of streetwear and high-fashion. He was the pivot point between the industries, and he is the reason why so much streetwear and high-fashion garments are presented the way they are today.

While the combined worlds of music, fashion and design mourn Abloh's tragic death, Louis Vuitton revealed their plans to celebrate the life of their artistic director of menswear, and one of the most important pioneers in modern history.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Along with a short video titled "Virgil Was Here," Louis Vuitton announced they will present Abloh's Spring-Summer 2022 collection at a final show in Miami to "pay tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius."

The presentation will take place on November 30 at 5:30 p.m. ET, according to Louis Vuitton.

Included with the fashion house's plans to show Abloh's final collection is a statement from LV Chairman and CEO, Michael Burke.

"It is with profound sorrow that I learned of the passing of Virgil Abloh. Virgil was not only a friend, great collaborator, creative genius, visionary and disruptor, but also one of the best cultural communicators of our times. He paved the way for future generations. As a devoted supporter of his community through his charities and passions, he was an eternal optimist who believed anything was possible," Burke said. "In this same spirit, we at Louis Vuitton will proudly continue to celebrate his legacy with a final show in Miami, per his wishes. I am honored to have called him my friend. My deepest thoughts are with his wife, children, parents, family and the entire community that was touched by his greatness."

Rest in peace, Virgil.