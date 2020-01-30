Lori Harvey and Future are very much together and made their romance real to everyone when the rapper accompanied the 23-year-old to Jamaica for her birthday celebrations. Lori showed major love to her man when he "outdid" himself on making her birthday special for her and her family and friends in attendance. Once Lori headed back home to reality, she had to deal with some court issues from her October hit and run.



After securing the same lawyer who got Lindsay Lohan off for her DUI, Lori recently stirred up more attention her way since she shared images to Instagram that showcased rings on her engagement finger. While Lori and Future haven't been dating for that long people were quick to assume that maybe they jumped to engagement since things are seemingly going so well. While the rumour mill keeps going on the matter, Lori's still keeping up with her usual hot shares and her latest addition to her feed sees her posing in a brown leather get-up sans bra. The look is in collaboration with her PrettyLittleThing deal.

Lori and her new attorney are due in a Los Angeles court next month for a preliminary hearing on her hit and run case.