Lori Harvey is moving forward with her hit and run case and has made moves to secure her fight in the case since pleading not guilty. As we know, the 23-year-old model was hit with two misdemeanors. One count of resisting/delaying/obstructing a peace officer, and one count of hit and run resulting in property damage when she crashed her Mercedes G-Wagon and attempted to walk away from the scene back in October.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Now that Lori has entered a not guilty plea, she's set to attend trail where she faces up to one year in jail if convicted. According to The Blast, Lori has hired Blair Berk as her lawyer. Blair is known for getting Lindsay Lohan out of her two DUI cases in 2007 where she avoided jail time. She also represented Mel Gibson and got him out of jail time when he was charged with domestic assault. Lori and her new attorney will be attending a Los Angeles court next month for a preliminary hearing.

All these court updates are following Lori's luxurious birthday celebrations she had in Jamaica. The model was accompanied by her close friends and family as well as her boyfriend Future who "really outdid" himself.