When Lori Harvey isn't posing for hot bikini pictures, travelling with her boyfriend Future or teasing her upcoming movie the 23-year-old is working on her court case since she was hit with a charge after leaving the scene of her car crash back in October. As we reported, Lori crashed her Mercedes G-Wagon into a Toyota Prius and attempted to take off. Witnesses claim the model was texting before her crash that resulted in her vehicle turning over on its side. Lori agreed to appear in court and was charged with two misdemeanors: one count of resisting/delaying/obstructing a peace officer, and one count of hit and run resulting in property damage.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The Blast now reports that Lori has pleaded not guilty which means she's ordered to be back in court next month for a preliminary hearing. Considering that Lori was reported to have Facetime'd her father Steve Harvey at the time of the accident to get some legal advice, we only assume that he's helped her come to a decision to fight the case with a non-guilty plea.

Before she heads back to a Los Angeles courtroom, we can expect more photos of Lori and Future's romance coming soon.