It's been made pretty clear that Lori Harvey and Future are very much an item, despite Steve Harvey's subtle message that made it seem as though he wanted his step-daugther to stay clear of the rapper. While Future is battling with his baby mothers who are fighting for paternity (that will make him a father of eight), Lori is continuing her shine on Instagram by uploading numerous cute videos to her Story. The 22-year-old model is seen sitting in her ride, playing with her locks and we can only imagine that her post pulled in a DM from her rapping boyfriend.



Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

While Lori is out here showcasing her looks, Future's other baby mama Joie Chavis is doing the same. Joie took a post-holiday vacation to Cabo San Lucas and let everybody know with a series of bikini clad photos to her feed. Joie is the mother of Future's son, Hendrix. Joie and her ex are seemingly on good terms since she promoted his Monster mixtape on social media. The project initially dropped in 2014 but was recently made available on all streaming platforms.

There amicable relationship means Future has one less baby mother to stress about as he's still got to deal with two women fighting against him for paternity.