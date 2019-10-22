The cases against Future are racking up. The rapper is currently at odds with a woman named Eliza Seraphin who claims that Future is the father of her baby daughter, Reign. There were rumors that the HNDRXX rapper may have fathered his seventh child with the Instagram model, but he never acknowledged her nor the baby until recently. That didn't stop Eliza from giving Reign Future's last name, Wilburn, a move that the rapper didn't think was appropriate.



Eliza filed a paternity suit against Future, a case that just last week he asked to be dismissed on the account of fraud on behalf of Eliza. As those two go tit-for-tat in the courts and on social media, there's another woman whose name has been entangled in this, as well. Over the summer, rumors surfaced that a woman named Cindy Renae Parker was the mother of Future's eighth child, a baby boy named Legend Wilburn. After Eliza name-dropped Cindy on social media and shared that the two women had plans of meeting so their children could play together, the public read between the lines.

Following in Eliza's footsteps, TMZ reports that Cindy, too, has filed court documents stating that Future is the father of her child. The outlet claims that Cindy has tried to have Future served, but she's been unsuccessful. She reportedly attempted to contact Future privately to have him take a DNA to confirm that Legend is his son, but the rapper has apparently ghosted her. Check out a few images of both women, and their children, below.