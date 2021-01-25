After their romantic getaway in celebrity hotspot St. Barts, Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan seem like they have been absolutely inseparable. On Sunday, Michael posted a steamy shirtless snapshot from their vacation, where he’s standing on the deck of a boat relaxing in the sun. He captions the photo, “Spf 1000 pls” and credits girlfriend Lori Harvey as his personal photographer.

Lori took the opportunity to comment on the photo, making sure everyone knew he was her man. She comments, “Mine” alongside the tongue-out emoji. Saucy! It seems that the couple had a little photoshoot together, as Lori posted some similar snaps of her on the deck of the boat, crediting Michael as having captured the photos.

Screenshot via Instagram

According to sources close to the couple, Michael B. Jordan is “totally invested” in his relationship with Lori, and the two are apparently very committed and happy together.

The two families apparently love each other as well, with Lori’s father Steve Harvey making some hilarious comments about being able to hate Michael if he needed to. He joked, “Like right now? Nice guy. But I got this little section partner, where all I gotta do is click a switch and I can hate your ass. ‘Cause, you ain’t the sexiest man in the world to me! Let’s be clear about that.”

We’re so happy for Lori and Michael, and hopefully, their relationship continues to blossom.