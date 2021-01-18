Now that Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan have made their relationship public, they are not skipping out on any of the PDA! The couple was spotted on Sunday on vacation for Lori’s birthday. She turned 24 on January 13th, and she and MBJ spent some time in the Caribbean to celebrate.

The two jetted off to St. Barts for their getaway, which is one of the French-speaking Caribbean islands. The island is known for its white-sand beaches and high-end restaurants, with a capital that encircles a harbor filled with yachts. St. Barts is typically considered an out-of-reach vacation spot for the middle class and is mainly reserved for those who are looking to spend a bit more money.

In the photos, the two are seen getting cozy on jet skis, drinking, laying out on surfboards, and hanging out by the water. The two were also seen relaxing on a giant yacht, certainly living large for Lori’s birthday festivities.

Prior to these vacation photos being released, the two lovingly shared their nicknames for each other on Lori’s birthday post. Michael comments, “Gimmie!! Sheeesh!! Happy birthday Turtle!!” Lori responded, simply commenting “Thank you nugget.” On Michael’s Instagram, he shared a playful video of the couple in the snow alongside the caption “10:10 HBD”, with a turtle emoji. So cute.