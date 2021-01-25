Michael B. Jordan is reportedly “totally invested” in his relationship with Lori Harvey, sources close to the situation recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight.

Jordan and Harvey have been Instagram official as of two weeks ago, and sources say they are “committed and very happy."

The insider explained: “Michael B. Jordan’s family loves Lori, and vice versa. Lori is everything Michael’s family could have hoped for him to find. She’s lovely, respectful and fits in perfectly.

“Her friends also think he’s great for her. Everyone around them approves of their relationship. Things have gotten serious fast, but there have been no red flags. They’re both totally invested, committed and very happy.”

Harvey's father, Steve Harvey, also recently praised Jordan but admitted that he still has his eyes on him.

“I like this one. I still got my eye on him,” he said. “I mean I like him, but like I say to all of ’em, ‘I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your ass. Just in case I need it.' Like right now? Nice guy. But I got this little section partner, where all I gotta do is click a switch and I can hate your ass. ‘Cause, you ain’t the sexiest man in the world to me! Let’s be clear about that."

