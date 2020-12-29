Their on-again-off-again relationship remains a hot topic as London On Da Track and Summer Walker's make-ups-to-breakups are played out on social media in real-time. The pair of entertainers have flaunted their romance throughout the year, and their lovey-dovey posts were sweet enough to give viewers cavities. However, while their highs were filled with sweet nothings, their messy lows were cringeworthy. Expectant mother Summer Walker recently revealed that she's pregnant with London's child, and what was supposed to be a relaxing time as she prepares for the delivery of her firstborn unraveled on her Instagram Story weeks ago.

Even so, London refused to say anything negative about Summer, or any of the mothers of his children for that matter, and it didn't take long for internet sleuths to piece together photos that showed the pair once again possibly sharing the same space. While they keep the status of their relationship private, London may have hinted that he wants the singer by his side.

On Instagram, London posted a photo of himself riding in a private jet. "Riding solo home," he wrote in the caption along with a sad face. A fan commented, "If you miss summer just say that." He didn't directly respond to the message, but he did pin it so it stayed at the top of his comment section. Check out London's solo-dolo plane ride below.