No one can really pinpoint why Joe Budden has such a seething hatred for Logic. The podcast host has regularly spoken ill of the No Pressure rapper, occasionally calling out his skills on the mic. Budden has emphasized that Logic is one of the worst rappers to ever step into the game, and he doubled down on that sentiment when Logic recently announced his retirement. Later, Budden apologized on his podcast, adding that he was projecting some of his personal issues onto Logic.



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Staff / Getty Images

While chatting about Budden's dislike for him on Hot 97 recently, Logic admitted that he wasn't sure where the beef stemmed from. “He doesn’t like me for whatever reason. He wants to say I’m not Black enough, I’m not good enough. He’s a person who’s led to part of my depression, some of my darkest spaces." Then Logic almost directly told Budden, "Your words, they make people want to kill themselves, bro."

Logic recently shared that some of the "darkest, deepest" points of his depression came at his "most famous." According to Logic, No Pressure is his final album, but he'll continue to make music on his own time privately. Check out Logic's interview with Hot 97 below.