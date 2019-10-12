Joe Budden is famously known for always speaking his mind. Much like the controversial radio-host Charlamagne Tha God, Joe has been notorious for giving his fellow rap comrades a piece of his mind on a public platform and so unapologetically. On the latest episode of the Joe Budden podcast, the seasoned rapper decided to share his thoughts on rapper Logic and his lyrical skills. According to Hip Hop N' More, Budden is far from a Logic fan. In fact, the emcee recently named the Confessions of a Dangerous Mindartist ''easily one of the worst rappers to ever grace a mic.'' The comment came during a conversation in which Budden slammed Logic for using his mixed ancestry as a tool to increase personal gain. He also heavily criticized Logic's feature verse on French Montana's budding single ''Twisted.'' Once he played the verse on his podcast, Joe then shared what was on his mind.

''I don’t know what they tell you at Def Jam, I know you sold a lot of records, I know you sell out a whole bunch of tours and I know just how successful you are, I have to be honest, you are horrible man.'' What do you think? Is Joe Budden preaching or hating? You can hear a glimpse of the moment in the video below.

