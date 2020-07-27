Last week, Joe Budden was feeling particularly cantankerous and spent a few minutes reaming Logic on his podcast -- going so far as to belittle Bobby Tarantino's retirement, writing it off as a non-event. And while the generally pacifistic Logic never responded, it's clear that Joe has been nursing regrets about his scathing tone. In fact, during The Joe Budden Podcast's most recent episode, the former Slaughterhouse emcee took a moment to show humility and issue a sincere apology to Logic.

John Lamparski/Getty Images

"Logic I'm sorry man," says Joe, queuing up the Antia Franklin to emphasize his olive branch. "Lodge, let me tell you what happened." When co-host Rory belittles his abbreviation choice, Budden defends his position. "When you talking to him with humility, you say a cool name," he explains. "To let him know you're gracious. Lodge. Last week I came in here feeling pretty tumultuous. Fresh out of Twitter jail, unable to properly read the room. And just hating myself and life, honestly. Unfortunately, I projected some of that onto you Lodge. And for that, I want to apologize."

"That was wrong of me," continues Joe. "I should be able to think that you aren't the best rapper in the world, but celebrate your retirement. Because that is a time when somebody should be happy and look back on their career and get shit off and be with their fans. Nobody wants to hear from this old grumpy fuck saying fuck you. Especially after that guy was allowed to retire peacefully. I felt bad."

Budden also proceeds to congratulate Logic on his Twitch deal, which will find the recent retiree creating exclusive content outside the realm of hip-hop. "I'm proud of him, it makes all the sense in the world," praises Joe. "It was quick, announcing the retirement and having this in the tuck. Logic, congratulations, I hope your entire retirement."

Check out Joe's apology below, and show some love. Are you happy to see Logic transition into the world of Twitch?