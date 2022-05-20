Logic Delivers "Vinyl Days" Single Ft. DJ Premier

Logic's anticipated Vinyl Days will arrive in just a few weeks, and fans will take a trip down Hip Hop's memory lane with his updated twist. It's clear from Logic's previous singles from the record including "Breath Control," "Therapy Sessions" featuring Russ, and "Decades," that the rapper is revisiting an era and sound of Hip Hop that is considered to be outdated by many modern critics. However, music lovers have appreciated Logic's Vinyl Days approach as he pays homage to the genre that shaped him into a superstar.

On Friday (May 20), Logic returned with the title track from his forthcoming project and it arrived with guest DJ Premier. The rapper has promised to continue sharing music until the release of Vinyl Days, and it is quite the send-off considering this is his last album under Def Jam's umbrella. Logic has had a hiccup or two with the label in recent months, but fans are not only excited to hear what he's been working on, but what he has planned musically post-Def Jam.

Stream "Vinyl Days", produced by Premier and 6ix, and look out for Logic's album on June 17.

Quotable Lyrics

All I need is one mic, one pen, one page to ignite

Subject matter heavy but the flow is MC Lyte

You mad as fuck, all you see is red like a conservative

All the critics do is talk, I'm really not concerned with it

Hell is hot and we can make your residency permanent

Several shots, they tyin' up your body with a tourniquet