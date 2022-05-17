Logic's new album, Vinyl Days, will be released next month, the rapper announced in a press release on Tuesday. Additionally, Logic shared the artwork for the highly-anticipated project.

While no further details were released regarding the album, Vinyl Days is available to pre-save now.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Logic will be performing the new music in 28 cities across North America alongside Wiz Khalifa on TheVinyl Verse Tour, throughout the summer. Additionally, the two rappers will be bringing along 24kGoldn, DJ DRAMA, C Dot Castro, and Fedd the God for various stops.

The Vinyl Verse Tour is scheduled to kick off in Irvine, CA on July 27, before seeing the rappers travel to Dallas, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Cincinnati, and more, finally finishing in St. Louis, MO on September 2.

Logic's last studio album, No Pressure, was released in 2020 and was described by the rapper as his final farewell before retiring from music. He later returned with the mixtape, Bobby Tarantino 3. In September 2021, he published a memoir titled, This Bright Future.

While Logic hasn't shared the full tracklist for Vinyl Days, he recently teamed up with Russ for a single from the album titled, "Therapy Music."

Check out the cover art for Vinyl Days, as well as Logic's track, "Therapy Music," below.



