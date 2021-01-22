He now has a bit more time on his hands as he enjoys retirement and fans of Logic have been spending time with the rapper on Twitch. Logic has been relaxing with his wife and son in these rap-less days, but that hasn't stopped him from weighing in on various aspects of the industry. Recently, Logic spoke about artists being hated, naming Drake as someone who takes hard hits from the public and critics with grace.

"Would y'all argue that Drake is the most sh*t on artist in the world? I would," said the rapper. "I would say Drake is, like, without a doubt. It's not even a contest, people sh*t on Drake. Now, the thing I love about Drake, is he embraces it. Certified Lover Boy, what kind of simp sh*t is [that]!?" the rapper joked, adding that Drake is a "genius" for coming up with that title.

Logic also stated that he finds it "funny" how people continue to berate the OVO mogul but Drake takes it in stride, absorbs the negativity, and remains dedicated to building his billion-dollar empire. Then, Logic mentioned the hate that J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar also receive. "How the f*ck can you hate on Kendrick?" he asked. "But these people do it and it's just so funny. It's like, you cannot be that great without being hated on."

He also discussed Andre 3000 being criticized for his style, Mac Miller being dismissed, and others who have faced the gauntlet only to emerge with acclaim. Check out the clip below and let us know if you agree with Logic.