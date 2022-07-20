Lloyd Banks says that he once bailed on a trap mixtape with DJ Drama after hearing Trinidad James' criticism of New York Hop Hop. Banks reflected on the scrapped project during a recent appearance on the Joe Budden Podcast.

“Not to blame it on him, but he was the tail end of what kinda pissed me off,” Banks explained. “There was a point in New York where they were saying New York radio didn’t sound like New York, right? Like all the way. And Trinidad James had did some type of show, and he was on the stage saying how he was in New York and it didn’t sound like New York, and I’m like, ‘Wow.’ This was shit you would hear behind closed doors, but this n***a said it publicly.”



Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

James had remarked on stage that he used to like New York music, but now everything just sounds the same as Atlanta.

From there, Banks explained that the original AON (All Or Nothing) mixtape was originally going to be a trap project, but the comments by James set him off. Banks says that he had records with [Lil] Durk, Yo Gotti, and "whoever was hot."

“At the point I was working on my first installment with DJ Drama, AON. So this goes back to answer your question about why I changed,” Banks explained. “[Trinidad James] said, ‘You New Yorkers don’t even sound like New York rappers no more. At that point, I had 18 songs doing my personal rendition of what a trap song would be at that time. Right? ‘Cause when I’m thinking Gangsta Grillz, I’m thinking this is what you supposed to do.”

He added: “That was the last draw for me so I scrapped the whole project … [I had] records with everybody, from, you know, [Lil] Durk, Yo Gotti, whoever was hot.”

Banks' latest album, The Course Of The Inevitable 2, was released on Friday (July 15).

Check out Banks' appearance on the Joe Budden Podcast below.

