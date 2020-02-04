Whatever wave Lizzo is on, we want to get on it. The "Truth Hurts" singer has been living her best life lately and it's been nothing but entertaining to watch. From her girl gang bikini shoots, feature requests, numerous award nominations, and history-making moves, the 31-year-old has been enjoying every moment along the way and she's not done yet.



Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

After showing off her twerking skills in a white one-piece bikini yesterday, Lizzo is back again to show off, even more, moves, this time in a black one-piece bikini. The clip that's posted to her Instagram story sees her poolside with a homie as she begins to sing "I was born by the river," leading her to bend over and twerk.

Lizzo, who's always boasted her self-love, opened up not too long on how the two words are being "exploited."

“It’s a blessing and a curse,” she explained. “It’s unfair for us to assume that people know how to love themselves ... [corporations have] spent decades telling people they weren’t good enough and selling them an ideal of beauty. All of a sudden you’re selling them self-love? People don’t know how to love themselves, because they were trying to look like the motherfucker you were selling them!”