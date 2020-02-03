At some point before the Super Bowl kicked off in Miami over the weekend, Lizzo and her crew were holding it down, preparing for the big night of festivities. At some point, the "Truth Hurts" singer boarded a yacht in The Sunshine State and was seen posted up with her girl gang, posing seductively for a group photo. The image Lizzo shared to her Instagram feed wasn't captured by her entourage but instead by the paparazzi.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The 31-year-old singer uploaded an image that sees her wearing a white one-piece in the middle of her group and a caption that reads: "Paparazzi caught me sliding but they neva catch me slippin hoe... 💁🏾‍♀️." Lizzo is no rookie to showing off her curves on the Gram since she previously sizzled in a gold two-piece in celebration of her numerous nominations this past award season.

"When people look at my body and be like, 'Oh my God, she's so brave,' it's like, 'No, I'm not,'" Lizzo previously stated of her sexy shares. "I'm just fine. I'm just me. I'm just sexy. If you saw Anne Hathaway in a bikini on a billboard, you wouldn't call her brave."