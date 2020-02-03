Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs came through with a come from behind victory in the Super Bowl last night. The Chiefs were down 20-10 with just eight minutes left when they came through with a comeback for the ages. Mahomes was able to win himself Super Bowl MVP in a game that seemed all but over at one point. This was the Chiefs' first Super Bowl win in 50 years and it was the first for head coach Andy Reid who has spent his whole career trying to get that elusive Lombardi trophy.

Following the game, prominent sports figures took to Twitter where they gave their reactions to the big game. As you can imagine, big stars were supportive of Patrick Mahomes who has quickly become one of the biggest sports figures in the entire world. Players like LeBron James, Russell Wilson, and even Terrell Owens had something to say about the big game.

This will certainly be a moment to remember for sports fans everywhere. Mahomes has cemented himself as one of the best athletes in the world while the Chiefs have built themselves into a potential dynasty.

What did you think of the big game?