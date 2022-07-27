It was "About Damn Time" for Lizzo to land at the top of the Billboard charts again.

The 34-year-old achieved the impressive feat for the first time with "Truth Hurts" back in 2019, and following the arrival of her fourth studio album, Special, Lizzo is claiming her spot on the throne once again.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

As AllHipHop reports, "About Damn Time" is officially the first song released by a female artist in 2022 to top the Hot 100. Older releases like Mariah Carey's 1994 tune "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and Adele's 2021 arrival "Easy On Me" have led the way as well this year, but Lizzo's is the first new single to make such a bang.

Earlier this week, the Yitty founder shared some of her latest efforts big achievements on social media. "@lizzo's @Special becomes the highest charting album released this year by any female artist on the Billboard 200," one tweet from @chartdata announced.





In a video that was posted on Monday (July 26), the "I Love You Bitch" singer can be seen popping a bottle of champagne outdoors to celebrate. "IMA BE DRUNK BY 5," she captioned it.

As she's been on the press circuit to promote Special, Lizzo has been spilling plenty of tea, from revealing that Prince once told her that she's "next" and was supposed to produce her EP to admitting that she'd love to "get in the middle" of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker – read more about that here, and check out more of the Cuz I Love You singer's celebratory IG antics below.





[Via]