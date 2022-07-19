Following the arrival of her Special album last Friday, 34-year-old Lizzo has been making her rounds in the press, not only promoting her new release but also catching her fans up on her life as of late.

On Monday (July 18), the "Juice" hitmaker appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and while chatting pop culture with the host, he asked her to give her opinion on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship.

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala -- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

As you've likely already seen, Kravis is best known for their sometimes ridiculous public displays of affection (though their antics are usually more toned down than those of their good friends, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly). While some are turned off by the love-sick behaviour, Lizzo is all for it.

"Let me get in the middle of that," she said to Cohen. "I sat next to them at the Met Gala, and I fully enjoyed it. So, it's about damn time they call me."

Lizzo at the 2022 Met Gala -- Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

When the host asked Lizzo for her thoughts on Kourt's little sister, Kim Kardashian, allegedly damaging Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress at the same Met Gala, she pulled out an antique KUWTK joke, "There's people dying, Kim," from the time the socialite lost a diamond earring in the ocean back in 2011.

Elsewhere on WWHL, the Cuz I Love You hitmaker revealed the nature of her relationship with Rihanna (they don't talk about business, but rather, sex), and gave her thoughts on Denise Richards' OnlyFans.

Check out clips from Lizzo's episode below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.





