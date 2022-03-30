Lizzo has never shied away from the talks on body positivity and loving the skin you're in. With the announcement of her new shapewear brand Yitty, she continues to be a driving force in changing the way individuals view themselves.

The "Rumors" artist posted on Twitter this morning announcing her new brand, letting fans and consumers know it's coming soon.

"This is a dream 5 years in the making…. Introducing @YittyOfficial: Shapewear you can wear Underwear, Overwear, Anywhere. For Every Damn Body. 6X to Xs. Are you ready for the YITTY LIBERATION? Coming soon…"

Through her partnership with Fabletics, Lizzo's Yitty brand will include a range of sizes and is set to include bright colors, bold prints and patterned fabrics. The bold appearance of the shapewear is aimed to give an additional confidence boost to those wearing the pieces.

"The launch follows three years of work and many meetings with Fabletics co-founder, Don Ressler," Lizzo said in a recent Zoom interview with CNBC. "The way that we feel about ourselves and the way that we dress ourselves, every day, it doesn’t have to be painful and it doesn’t have to be shameful. It can be fun and exciting and sexy.”

Continuing with her advocacy for plus-sized individuals, Lizzo also recently premiered her TV show Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which debuted on Amazon Prime Video last week. The show follows 13 plus-sized models as they competed to become backup dancers for Lizzo's 2021 Bonnaroo music festival performance.

Notably, Lizzo's unbothered attitude towards what others have to say about her appearance is what makes her the perfect example of what it's like to practice body positivity, as she hopes to inspire all of those struggling with the same issues she has.

Yitty will debut on April 12, both online and in Fabletics stores. The release will include three collections of items: Nearly Naked, a selection of everyday shapewear; Mesh Me, which can be worn as underwear or outerwear; and Major Label, which has pieces that are more fashion-forward but also comfortable, CNBC reports.

Are you looking forward to copping some pieces from Yitty when it drops?

