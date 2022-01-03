Lizzo has always been known for her bold personality and antics, and the start of a new year clearly hasn't taken those away from her. On the evening of January 2nd, the 33-year-old shared a video to Instagram and Twitter of her dancing to the City Girls' hit track "Rodeo" while wearing nothing more than a pair of tights and a bodysuit.

Continuing with her consistent message of body positivity, Lizzo captioned the clip, "I gained weight. I look TF GOODT." SZA responded with, "And DO," while model Parker Kit Hill wrote, "I knew there was a reason why this song has been stuck in my head for the past few days."

The "Truth Hurts" singer has never shied away from sharing her curvaceous body with the internet (she recently managed to catch "Pull Up Music" recording artist DaBaby with one of her super hot thirst traps), but she has admitted in the past that constantly having to discuss her body becomes "exhausting."

"It's exhausting," she told Essence in an interview. "And that’s the point. I don’t want to talk about this anymore. We should be neutral about bodies."

When she wasn't sharing messages of self-love with her adoring fans this holiday season, Lizzo could be found being her usual, fun-loving self at Christmas gatherings. A story from the Daily Mail reports that the "Rumors" vocalist actually performed a cover of Eminem's "Lose Yourself" during a round of karaoke with her nearest and dearest friends; check out the video below.

