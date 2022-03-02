Much like how Kim Kardashian is a body icon, Lizzo believes that she also falls in that same category, explaining to People that she worked hard to become a sex symbol and thinks she has a "really hot body."

The 33-year-old pop superstar has been in the public eye for a few years now, fighting against history to take her rightful spot in music and pop culture history. There was no Lizzo before Lizzo -- the Detroit-born singer represents big girls around the world, embracing her shape and becoming one of the most body-positive celebrities today. During a recent cover story with People, Lizzo spoke about why she considers herself a "body icon" like Kim Kardashian.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"Okay, we all know I’m fat. I know I’m fat. It doesn’t bother me. I like being fat, and I’m beautiful and I’m healthy. So can we move on?," asked the "Juice" artist, who regularly faces hateful comments from body-shamers on social media. "I think I have a really hot body! I’m a body icon, and I’m embracing that more and more every day. It may not be one person’s ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone’s ideal, but she’s a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard. And what I’m doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard."

Despite being cynical at the beginning of her career about breaking into the industry with her body type, Lizzo has turned around on that stance, saying, "I wasn’t supposed to be a millionaire. I wasn’t supposed to be a sex symbol. I wasn’t supposed to be on the cover of People, but I am. So how can I make this worthwhile? How can I make this not just a flash in the pan?"

Do you think Lizzo is a body icon? Check out her new cover with People below.











