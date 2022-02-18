Major moves are being made over in Lizzo's camp as the Grammy-winning singer has announced her new series on Prime Video. Lizzo inked a first-look deal with Amazon Studios and now, she's sharing that coming March, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls will make its premiere. Over the last few years, Lizzo's star has risen to new heights and at each turn, she has preached body acceptance and exuded confidence in an industry that often looks down on women of her size.

On Thursday (February 17), Lizzo and Prime Video shared the first trailer for the eight-episode series that shows 10 women moving into the Big Grrrls House as they fight for a chance to join the star on her world tour.

A synopsis states that Lizzo "is on the hunt for confident, bad-ass women to join the elite ranks of the Big Grrrls" who need to "prove they have what it takes to make it to the end and join Lizzo in front of a global audience on the center stage."

Joining Lizzo to help her in the search for dynamic dancers are legendary choreographers Tanisha Scott and O.G. Big Grrrls Chawnta’ Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley, and Grace Holden, and several special guests, including choreographer Charm La’Donna, body movement expert Rashida KhanBey Miller, and multi-platinum singer/songwriter SZA.

Watch Out For The Big Grrrls is slated to premiere on Prime Video on March 25. Check out the trailer below.