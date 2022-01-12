This isn’t the first, and probably won’t be the last we’ve seen of Lizzo’s nearly-naked body. Despite the harsh comments the artist receives online, she has no shame in displaying her curves all over social media, flaunting it right in her haters’ faces.

Yesterday, while the singer was enjoying some pool time at her home in Los Angeles, she pulled out her phone to give her Instagram story a full show.

Wearing a two-piece string bikini set, she first posted a clip where she was seen admiring her glowing skin and fresh face before she dove into the water and out of the frame. In the second clip, she got a little risque. The “Good As Hell” singer hoisted herself up on the edge of the pool with her back to the camera showing her lovely lady lumps.

Lizzo, 33, seems to both embrace and broadcast the skin she’s in more than anybody else. Just two days into the new year, she posted a video of herself on Twitter dancing in a leotard and tights, and captioned it, “Bruh I’m gaining weight I look tf GOODT.”

Aside from the negative trolls online, she sure doesn’t have any trouble catching the attention of male celebrities when showing off her physique. After DaBaby saw her raising her hoodie to reveal her cheeks in an Instagram post, he swiftly dropped a peach emoji in her comments. Lizzo also had some traction with Captain America star, Chris Evans, after she slid into his DMs and he happily responded.

And when it comes to haters, Lizzo is just giving them something to kiss. She respectfully mooned the body-shamers that infiltrated her live stream and were sending her harsh comments. Just another day in Lizzo’s life.

Check out the clips below.