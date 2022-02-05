Lizzo has a handful of thirst traps for your consideration. Over the last 24 hours, the Cuz I Love You hitmaker has been a busy woman, filling her social media with plenty of content, including some twerking videos and a collection of artistic nude shots.

"If you love me... you love all of me," the "Truth Hurts" singer captioned a video that gives followers a slow-pan out of her strategically covered nude body as she basks in the light. "You don't get to pick and choose. We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves."

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Lizzo urged readers to "take a moment today and think about the conditions we hold so tightly to that keep us from the freedom of true love." She asked, "Do you really wanna be so tightly wound?" also adding, "Free yourself in love. You deserve it."

Her next upload appears to have been taken on the same day and shows the 33-year-old posing naked atop a cream-coloured blanket in front of a white backdrop. "Art," she wrote in the caption. So far, friends like Chloe Bailey and Erykah Badu have dropped by the comment section to show love, with more responses and double taps flowing in by the minute.





Elsewhere on her Instagram page, the Detroit native showed off her body in more comedic and less artistic ways, twerking in a bikini while hanging out in the pool, and shortly after, sagging her sweatpants while working out on the treadmill to show off her booty.

Followers of Lizzo know that she's no stranger to embracing body positivity. Just a few days into 2022, she shared that her recent weight gain had her feeling and looking "TF GOODT" – read more about that here.



