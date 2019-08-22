Lizzo Enlists DaBaby For Bomb Remix Of "Truth Hurts"

Each year, there are a few stars that are made within the music industry. In 2019, they've been appearing before our very eyes and two of them are now on the same track. This week, Lizzo and DaBaby started teasing their upcoming collaboration, prepping fans for a remix of "Truth Hurts." The song currently sits comfortably in the Top 10 of Billboard's prestigious Hot 100 chart and it doesn't look like it'll be slowing down anytime soon. With Billie Eilish recently coming for the top spot, Lizzo is trying to get a boost in her numbers so she can aim for bigger things, enlisting the help of North Carolina rapper DaBaby on the brand new re-issue of "Truth Hurts."

Available now in select international markets, Lizzo and DaBaby make a pretty solid team. On paper, their bond is questionable but this is actually a pretty dope remix. As you would expect, Lizzo's viral lyrics about being "that bitch" remain intact on the remix with Baby providing his vocals on a separate verse.

What do you think of the new remix? Steam/preview it below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100% that bitch

Even when I'm crying crazy

Yeah, I got boy problems, that's the human in me

Bling bling, then I solve 'em, that's the goddess in me