Lizzo clearly holds herself in high esteem as a rapper, and now we'll get a chance to see her square off with a formidable emcee. Following a recent PSA that she's more than ready to hold her own in the rap department, Lizzo has unveiled a new single with DaBaby, arriving at an unknown time. The track, a remix of her single "Truth Hurts," appears to be in a state of completion, as evidenced by a new IG post from the "Baby Sitter" slayer himself.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In her own accompanying caption, Lizzo teases DaBaby's performance, writing "Why u come fa me like that lmaoooooo." Of course, it's difficult to discern exactly what she's referring to, but all signs point to a strong offering from the North Carolina rapper. After all, a single with Lizzo may be exactly what DaBaby needs to crossover into a brand new market, one in which a versatile Young CEO can likely thrive.

We're certainly curious as to what this one might sound like when all is said and done. It's a curious combination, but one that has plenty of potential given both artists penchant for holding nothing back. Expect something lewd, crude, and larger than life - are you excited?