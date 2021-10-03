From the looks of things, Lizzo was a busy gal while attending Bow Wow’s Millennium Tour in Los Angeles over the weekend. Several clips of the 33-year-old hanging out backstage have gone viral, including one of her dancing with Soulja Boy.

The “Juice” singer posted a snippet of her evening on the town to TikTok, showing her and Soulja performing the popular routine to his track, “Rick & Morty.”

“Singing ‘Rick & Morty’ until @Soulja Boy (Draco) calls me his Soulja Girl,” Lizzo captioned the video.

The comment section has been flooded with kind comments, like, “the duo we didn’t think we needed” and “if he doesn’t call you Soulja Girl then I will.”

Others pointed out the pair’s matching Burberry drip; a subtle flex for the star-studded event.

Reactions to Lizzo’s link up with Soulja Boy have been far more positive than those to her interaction with Chris Brown. In another clip taken backstage, the Detroit native can be seen gushing over the problematic artist, calling him her “favourite person in the f*cking world.”

Some fans on Twitter were incredibly outspoken about Lizzo favouring a known abuser, while others defended her and were quick to point out that even Rihanna has seemingly moved on from her 2009 beef with Brown.

The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker also posted a montage video of her backstage experience that starts with her asking, “if you wasn’t at the Millennium Tour then where the f*ck you was at?”

The footage that follows shows Lizzo having a blast and dancing with her pals backstage, and even crying while singing along to a song from the crowd.

See some of her favourite moments below.