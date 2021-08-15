As the pandemic ramps back up, venues are trying to find a way to limit breakouts. If there are breakouts that are caused due to massive festivals and shows, there could be issues for the company. So, with that in mind, Live Nation has just revealed that they will require all artists, crews, and concert-goers to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test at their venues and concerts starting on Oct. 4.

"Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US,” Live Nation president and CEO Michael Rapino said in a statement Friday.

The mandate comes after Live Nation's Lollapalooza fest in Chicago, where festival-goers were required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test. It resulted in no crazy outbreaks. “Twelve percent of fans said Lolla was actually their reason for getting vaccinated – which is a huge number with 400k attendees throughout the weekend,” a spokesperson told NBC News.

As vaccine mandates continue to roll out across the nation, we're sure more venues and companies that control festivals will follow suit.

