As one of the biggest musical acts in the last decade, it's no surprise Drake has been making moves to expand his empire. The OVO head honcho has teamed up with Nike to release his new NOCTA sub-label, founded his own record label, and become a global ambassador for the Toronto Raptors, just to name a few.

Already estimated to be single-handedly responsible for 5% of Toronto's annual total tourism income, his latest venture might boost that number even higher. Drake and Live Nation Canada announced Tuesday (June 8) that they will be opening a new live entertainment venue in the global sensation's hometown named History later this year.



“Some of my most memorable shows were playing smaller rooms like History,” Drake said in a statement. “I wanted to take those memories and what I learned to create an incredible experience for both the artists and the fans.”

The 2,500-capacity venue will “offer artists a versatile and intimate destination to perform and connect with fans in Toronto,” according to the announcement. They plan to host 200 concerts and events annually.

“We saw an opportunity to bring Toronto a great new venue, and we have so much gratitude and respect for Drake teaming up with us to bring it to life in the best way possible,” said Michael Rapino, the President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment.

History has been in development for more than three years now, with construction slated to conclude later this summer. The venue is located in the east end of the city, right in the heart of the Beaches neighborhood. Inside, it includes a convertible GA area and reserved seating set-up for all types of events, from concerts, live entertainment, galas, community programs, and more. Concerts and event information, as well as career opportunities, will begin to be announced in the coming weeks and months here on the website.

"History will offer guests up-close experiences with their favorite artists that are unrivaled in Toronto. We take pride in and expect History to become an important part of the community,” said Riley O’Connor the Chairman of Live Nation Canada.

