Lisa Raye isn't buying into the idea that Lori Harvey isn't ready for a serious relationship, following her breakup with Michael B. Jordan. The couple shocked fans, earlier this month, when they split up after being together for over a year.

Calling reports that she's not ready for something long-term "bullshit," Raye explained on Cocktails With Queens that "when a woman finds a good one, then that's what you're looking for, but I will say that she's young still."



Jason Kempin / Getty Images

She continued: "She's been looking for something to keep on her arm, to be able to have a relationship with, that is meaningful and is successful, because we know that the girl wants to keep somebody who is going to be newsworthy."

Lisa went on to allege that there could have been hesitancy on Michael's part as well, saying, "I think that the established relationship that Michael did have before this one…I heard about him and his ex were so serious, that he may have missed her."

While neither Harvey nor Jordan have commented on the breakup publically, the two have since unfollowed each other on social media, with Harvey going as far as to wipe all of her pictures with Jordan off of her Instagram page.

Despite the lack of explanation publically, the 25-year-old's father, Steve Harvey, says that the split was amicable and that he doesn't harbor any ill will towards Jordan.

"Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends...I ain't heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing. As long as you don't put your hands on my daughter, I don't give a damn what you do," the comedian said on his morning show. "He's still a cool guy...from what I know. It's a breakup. I'm pretty sure they'll be fine. People break up all the time."

Lori and Jordan first confirmed that they had begun dating back in January 2021.

Check out Raye's full comments on Cocktails With Queens below.



