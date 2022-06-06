Steve Harvey has opened up about his daughter Lori's split from Michael B. Jordan, saying that he's "pretty sure they'll be fine." The celebrity couple reportedly parted ways last week after dating for over a year.

"I feel fine. I'm fine...I still gotta go to work...I still gotta take care of my family," Harvey said jokingly on The Steve Harvey Morning Show, Monday. "I'm team Lori, 1000 percent. She's my daughter. I love her, I support her."

The veteran comedian went on to explain that it's difficult to maintain a successful relationship with the spotlight on you. Harvey has been married three times himself.



Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

"Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends...I ain't heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing," he said. "As long as you don't put your hands on my daughter, I don't give a damn what you do."

"He's still a cool guy...from what I know. It's a breakup. I'm pretty sure they'll be fine. People break up all the time," Harvey added before referencing his own relationship history. "I just wish I could have broke up without the cost factor! I got to start learning from my children, get out early! I waited way too late."

Lori and Jordan first made things Instagram official in January 2021 and appeared to be doing well in the year since. A source for People reported that Jordan's desire to take the relationship to the next level didn't go over well with Lori. Being 35-years-old, Jordan is ten years her senior.

Jordan made his first public appearance since the breakup at Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Sunday with Cordae.





