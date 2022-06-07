Lori Harvey has deleted all of her pictures with Michael B. Jordan from her Instagram page following their recent breakup. The Skn by LH foundner also appears to have unfollowed Jordan on social media.

While Jordan also unfollowed Harvey, he's left their pictures together up on his page.

Neither has publicly commented on the split, but it's been reported by People that Jordan wanted to take things to the next level and the 25-year-old Harvey was not ready.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Steve Harvey recently discussed the breakup on The Steve Harvey Morning Show, remarking that he still thinks Jordan is "a cool guy."

"Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends...I ain't heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing," he said. "As long as you don't put your hands on my daughter, I don't give a damn what you do."

"He's still a cool guy...from what I know. It's a breakup. I'm pretty sure they'll be fine. People break up all the time," Harvey added before referencing his own relationship history. "I just wish I could have broke up without the cost factor! I got to start learning from my children, get out early! I waited way too late."

Lori and Jordan first confirmed that they had begun dating back in January 2021. Jordan recently made his first public appearance since the breakup at Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Sunday with Cordae.





