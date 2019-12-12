Lira Galore is accusing her ex-man Quality Control Music CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas of beating her violently and regularly during the first eight months of her pregnancy with his child, and as a result she’s asking for at least $15 million for her injuries.

According to a report from TMZ, Lira has reportedly encountered five separate beatdowns at the hands of Pee. In one alleged attack, she claims he punched her in the face, threw her to the ground, began choking her and punched her in the head so many times, she developed knots. Galore claims P then ripped her ring off her finger, dislocating her finger. (you swipe right below to see pic)

In the other attacks, Lira claims he routinely punched and choked her. Galore says in August 2018, he tried to "make things right" by buying her a $50,000 SUV. Just two weeks later, Lira alleges P broke the driver side window on the same SUV during a violent altercation and then took the vehicle and changed the title out of her name and into his own. She says a week later, he paid her $50k not to call the cops on him.

In addition to the $15 million, she’s also asking for a court order to stop him from harming her, to stay away from her, and to submit to a psychological evaluation. Now whether or not she gets this granted remains to be seen, but this is not a good look for the QC CEO. We'll keep you posted on what happens.